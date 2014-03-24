CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

Did Serena Williams Cause An Accident? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Special K reports Serena Williams was involved in an accident in today’s  News You Can’t Use. Listen to the audio player to hear what happened and the damage that was done to the vehicle that hit her!

Click here for more New You Can’t Use and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Tennis Player Mocks Serena Williams…Is This Racist? [POLL]

RELATED: Did Serena Williams Go In On Common & New Girlfriend?

RELATED: Venus & Serena Williams Have A New Baby Brother

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Serena Williams Cause An Accident? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

News You Cant Use , Serena Wiilliams , Serena Williams accident , Serena Williams booty , Special K

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close