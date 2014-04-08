According to Gary With Da Tea, Beyonce allegedly had a sales associate fired who took a picture of the songstress and posted it on social media. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” discuss if she was right or wrong.

Was Beyonce Wrong For Getting A Sales Associate Fired? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com