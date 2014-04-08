CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Kanye West Announces Adidas Yeezys Release Date [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

If you heard any of Kanye West‘s rants from last year, a lot of them had to do with Nike and his lack of creative control. Well, now that Ye has joined forces with Adidas hopefully his ideas will see the light of day. Headkrack reports the next Yeezys release date has been announced. Listen to this edition of  Hip Hop Spot to hear when they will hit stores!

Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot , Kanye West , kanye west adidas , kanye west nike , kanye west yeezys

