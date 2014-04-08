Wait…huh? The man with the “Mr. Squeaky Clean” image, Nick Cannon spoke to DJ Vlad about being from a Blood set and being gang affiliated! He basically says he was shot at and saw friends around him dying and after that he decided he wanted to be the corniest dude out there because he didn’t want that to be his life!

Check it out in the video below!

Again we say…HUH? Who in the name of Furious Styles would have ever….ever…EVER…thought they would hear that story?!

Good for you Mr. Cannon for having the wisdom to see what could come to you if you got yourself together and journeyed down the right path!

Now…DISCUSS!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

RHOA MUTINY: If You Fire Porsha…You Fire Us All

Terrell Owens: “I Should Be The First Black Bachelor” [VIDEO]

Can’t Leave It Alone: RHOA’s Mama Joyce Claims Todd Tried To Get Out Of Signing A Prenup

New Family Hustle: Tiny and Shekinah Get Their Own Show

Charlamagne Discusses Kanye And Calls The New Hot 97 TV Show “Radio Wives” [VIDEO]

Mr. T. Gets Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame And Gives Speech Of A Lifetime [VIDEO]

WTF: Mom Gets 20 Years In Prison For Doing What To Her Infant Baby?

Chris Brown Shackled And Flown Across Country By Federal Marshals

Video Vixen Reveals That She Was Born A Man [VIDEO]

Rapper 2 Chainz Charged With Felony Drug Possession

BBWLA Drama: Chantel Christie Slaps Back And Posts Texts From Draya’s Man [PICS]

Hot 97′s 2014 Summer Jam Lineup Announced

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

SAY WHAT: Nick Cannon Claims He Was Once Gang Affiliated was originally published on theurbandaily.com