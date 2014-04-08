SAY WHAT: Nick Cannon Claims He Was Once Gang Affiliated

CLOSE
Wait…huh? The man with the “Mr. Squeaky Clean” image, Nick Cannon spoke to DJ Vlad about being from a Blood set and being gang affiliated! He basically says he was shot at and saw friends around him dying and after that he decided he wanted to be the corniest dude out there because he didn’t want that to be his life!

Check it out in the video below!

 

 

Again we say…HUH? Who in the name of Furious Styles would have ever….ever…EVER…thought they would hear that story?!

 

Good for you Mr. Cannon for having the wisdom to see what could come to you if you got yourself together and journeyed down the right path!

 

Now…DISCUSS!

 

 

 

 

