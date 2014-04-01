Where is Denzel Washington from? Denzel Washington is from Mount Vernon, New York, where he was born on December 28, 1954. The future Hollywood star grew up in the greater New York area, and he eventually studied at Fordham University, located in the Bronx. After getting his bachelors, he went to the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, though he moved back east after a year. By the early ’80s, he’d made his name as a cast member on “St. Elsewhere,” the TV show that vaulted him into the movies. Since making the big screen, he’s never looked back, and over the years, Denzel has earned six Oscar nominations and grabbed two trophies.

Denzel Washington has come a long way form his hometown of Mount Vernon, and he’s now a global superstar virtually unrivaled in Hollywood. He’s up there with icons like Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise, and over the years, he’s played a wide range of characters in such diverse films as “Malcolm X,” “The Hurricane,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” “The Book of Eli,” “American Gangsters,” “Inside Man,” “Training Day,” and “Remember the Titans.”

Fans wondering where Denzel Washington is from may be surprised to learn that his hometown is Mount Vernon. Washington is one of those A-list actors who’s typically seen on location or the red carpet of some fancy awards show, and it’s rare that we think of him as an East Coast kid with showbiz dreams. After all, he’s won two Oscars — Best Supporting Actor for “Glory” and Best Actor for “Training Day” — and he’s reportedly worth $140 million. And since the acclaimed actor and director is pulling in $40 million per year, it’s not a question of where he’s from, but rather where he’s going. With luck, he’s got dozens more great performances in him, and the pride of Mount Vernon is likely to add a few more Academy Awards to his trophy case before all is said and done.

Where Is Denzel Washington From? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ask The Urban Daily Posted April 1, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: