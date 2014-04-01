How much is Denzel Washington worth? Denzel Washington is worth$140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and as if that figure isn’t impressive enough, the Hollywood superstar reportedly earns $40 million per year. Washington has put together his sizable fortune over the course of many years, and the Mount Vernon, New York, native got his big break in the early ’80s, after he’d studied at Fordham University and the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He first found fame as a cast member on “St. Elsewhere,” but he soon made the jump from TV to films. In all he’s been nominated for six Academy Awards and picked up two Oscar statues — Best Supporting Actor for “Glory” and Best Actor for “Training Day.

Denzel Washington’s net worth is certainly impressive, but it’s not all that surprising. Washington, is, after all, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and his filmography includes “Malcolm X,” “He Got Game,” “The Hurricane,” “Inside Man,” “The Taking of Pelham 123,” “Remember the Titans,” “John Q,” “The Bone Collector,” “Flight,” and “American Gangsters.” He’s portrayed real people and fictional characters alike, and what’s more, he’s made countless “sexiest actors” lists. Ladies love him, but thanks to his many appearances in action flicks, guys like him, too. He’s got the kind of broad appeal that gets you a $140 million nest-egg.

How much is Denzel Washington worth compared to other big-time movie stars, though? Denzel isn’t sitting on Mel Gibson money, as the “Braveheart” star is worth $425 million, and he’s also well shy of Clint Eastwood and Tom Hanks — icons who command $375 and $350 million fortunes, respectively. Amazingly, Denzel Washington’s $140 million net worth doesn’t land him on the list of the Top 50 Richest Actors, though he’s pretty darn close. Sean Penn checks in at No. 50 with $150 million, so after a few more blockbusters, he might sneak onto the tally.

