Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Should The NAACP Give Donald Sterling His Donation Money Back? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Believe or not, Donald Sterling actually donated a lot of money to the NAACP over the years. But Gary With Da Tea says after his latest controversy, the organization plans to return the money. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why they shouldn’t give the money back!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Should The NAACP Give Donald Sterling His Donation Money Back? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

