Why “The Voice” Is Getting Better Than “American Idol” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

“The Voice” just keeps getting better and better. According to Headkrack, the show is adding a new judge. Listen to the audio player to hear who it is, and why “The Voice” is shaping up to be better than “American Idol”!
Our Favorite Hip-Hop Dude: Headkrack! [PHOTOS]
1. Headkrack & DC Young FlySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 1 of 42
2. Headkrack & DC Young FlySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 2 of 42
3. Headkrack & DJ MontaySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 3 of 42
4. Headkrack @ Reebok Classic EventSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 4 of 42
5. Headkrack & T Pain's DJ - DJ MontaySource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 5 of 42
6. Headkrack & Big Boi of OutkastSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 6 of 42
7. HeadkrackSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Headkrack & Big Boi of OutkastSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 8 of 42
9. HeadkrackSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. HeadkrackSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. HeadkrackSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. HeadkrackSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Kandi Burruss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show13 of 42
14. Jasmine Sullivan Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show14 of 42
15. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show15 of 42
16. Will Packer and Affion Crockett Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show16 of 42
17. J Moss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show17 of 42
18. Rae Sremmurd Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show18 of 42
19. HeadkrackSource:Getty 19 of 42
20. HeadkrackSource:Getty 20 of 42
21. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 21 of 42
22. Headkrack22 of 42
23. Headkrack23 of 42
24. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show24 of 42
25. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 25 of 42
26. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 26 of 42
27. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show27 of 42
28. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 28 of 42
29. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show29 of 42
30. Taraji P. Henson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show30 of 42
31. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:RSMS 31 of 42
32. Naturi Naughton & Omari Hardwick Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show32 of 42
33. Claudia Jordan Joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show33 of 42
34. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show34 of 42
35. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show35 of 42
36. Preachers of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show36 of 42
37. Tank Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show37 of 42
38. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show38 of 42
39. Headkrack Rocks The Purp39 of 42
40. Headkrack Freestyling In Cali40 of 42
41. Headkrack Interviews Nelly On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards41 of 42
42. Headkrack Talks To French Montana On The Red Carpet At The 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards42 of 42
