Why “The Voice” Is Getting Better Than “American Idol” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Voice” just keeps getting better and better. According to Headkrack, the show is adding a new judge. Listen to the audio player to hear who it is, and why “The Voice” is shaping up to be better than “American Idol”!

Why “The Voice” Is Getting Better Than “American Idol” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

