Keke Palmer Talks Saving Her Goodies For Mr. Right: ‘My Priority Is Not The Sex’

Twenty-year-old Keke Palmer doesn’t care about Mr. Right Now, she’s waiting for Mr. Right.

The actress, who will become the youngest talk show host ever this summer, opened up about her abstinence during a recent interview with MadameNoire. Along with revealing why she’s choosing to wait for sex, the starlet shared words of wisdom for other girls wishing to do the same.

“Both men and women pressure each other for sex. We’re young, live your life and enjoy yourself,” she said. “My thing is, people need to be with those who respect you. At the end of the day, whoever you spend your time with make sure they value you.”

“If you feel over the course of time they are deserving of whatever it is you would like to give them, fine,” Keke continued. “I find myself dating guys who I do not talk to anymore because, I assume, we have not had sex. [Sex] is the number one topic in the conversation with these men and I’m like ‘Uh no, I do not want to talk about that all the time!’

The Akeelah and the Bee star went on to say she doesn’t know why “there is so much pressure being built when you are dating someone.”

“It’s like they have a ticking time clock on you. It is not about the time, it is about making sure this is the right person,” she explained. “I always use my Twitter as an outlet. It’s like my therapy. I feel like my talk show will allow me to do the same self-expression. People are going through these same burdens.”

“My priority is not the sex. I refuse to succumb to my flesh,” she concluded. “I will not offer myself up to someone who does not know my spirit.”

Well said, Keke!

As we reported earlier, her upcoming talk show, “The Keke Project,” will premiere in July on BET! Will you be tuning in?

