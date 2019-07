“Envy is the art of counting someone else’s blessings instead of your own.” ~Harold Coffin

Blowing out someone else’s candle won’t make yours shine brighter. In fact, envy is a set back because it distracts you from focusing on your own goals. Instead of being jealous, understand that you can have the same success that you admire in others. Don’t be jealous; be grateful, because there’s plenty of room at the top!

