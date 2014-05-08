Kim Kardashian Has Better Comments On Race Than Most Republicans

I don’t expect much from Kim Kardashian besides the things she’s good at. This includes taking awesome selfies, pouting extremely well, and profiting handsomely off our collective obsession with all things celebrity. But, I will give the future Mrs. Kanye West credit for at least trying to dive a little deeper than the kiddie pool of commentary we’ve come to expect of her. In a blog post entitled “On My Mind” — stop laughing — Kim reveals that the birth of her mixed race daughter, North West, has alerted her to something any person of color with sense could tell you in a flash: racism still exists.

SEE ALSO: Texas Cop Fatally Shoots 93-Year-Old Woman While Responding To 911 Call

In her short albeit sweet blog post. Kim is ultimately saying, “Like many people, I only think about societal ills until they impact me directly.”

She writes:

To be honest, before I had North, I never really gave racism or discrimination a lot of thought. It is obviously a topic that Kanye is passionate about, but I guess it was easier for me to believe that it was someone else’s battle. But recently, I’ve read and personally experienced some incidents that have sickened me and made me take notice. I realize that racism and discrimination are still alive, and just as hateful and deadly as they ever have been. I feel a responsibility as a Mother, a public figure, a human being, to do what I can to make sure that not only my child, but all children, don’t have to grow up in a world where they are judged by the color of their skin, or their gender, or their sexual orientation. I want my daughter growing up in a world where love for one another is the most important thing.

But like all things Kim Kardashian related, some folks pulled the pitchforks out of their back pockets and got to playing the role of sourpuss. As in, “Girl, duh. Shut up.” Or, “Why is she still here?” Then there were some comments about her sex tape, which some refuse to let go of and so on.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s give the simple girl credit for owning her selfishness.

To her credit, in her own way, Kim Kardashian acknowledged an obliviousness to the plight of others that most wouldn’t dare own — especially in a public space. Racists rarely admit they are racists, but it’s equally rare for people to admit that they never think about prejudice because it’s not a factor of their daily lives. I hate that it tends to take direct impact for people to feel empathy for the plight of others, but such is the way of the world.

Kim concluded her piece with an after-school-special-approved message for all of us:

So the first step I’m taking is to stop pretending like this isn’t my issue or my problem, because it is, it’s everyone’s… because the California teenager who was harassed and killed by his classmates for being gay, the teenage blogger in Pakistan who was shot on her school bus for speaking out in favor of women’s rights, the boy in Florida who was wrongly accused of committing a crime and ultimately killed because of the color of his skin, they are all someone’s son and someone’s daughter and it is our responsibility to give them a voice and speak out for those who can’t and hopefully in the process, ensure that hate is something our children never have to see.

This is Sesame Street realness, but I appreciate it all the same.

As someone who constantly writes about old, bigoted racists who should fall through a trap door directly in to hell, I can say undoubtedly that I’d rather read racial musings from Kimberly Kardashian than listen to them. Hell, maybe Kim Kardashian can now turn her thoughts to climate change and declining wages. Or you know, intel on how Beyoncé really feels about her.

Read the rest at NewsOne.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Tyrese Drives For Pizza In A Rolls Royce Sprinter [VIDEO]

Jonathan Mannion Talks Documenting Hip-Hop & Lessons From Photography Masters [EXCLUSIVE]

Is The Kevin Hart And Mike Epps Beef Fake? [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian Has Better Comments On Race Than Most Republicans was originally published on theurbandaily.com