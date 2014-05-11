CLOSE
NBA Ad Features Kevin Durant’s Mom After His Sweet MVP Speech [VIDEO]

Kevin Durant Wanda Pratt Mother

Kevin Durant‘s mother Wanda Pratt is the focus of the new NBA ad that has been released for Mother’s Day. The ad takes from KD’s touching MVP speech in which he thanked his mom! Take a look below!

 

 

Happy Mother’s Day to Mama Pratt and all of the mom’s out there who are working just as hard as she did to raise wonderful citizens of this world! You are all appreciated!

 

