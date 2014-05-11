Kevin Durant‘s mother Wanda Pratt is the focus of the new NBA ad that has been released for Mother’s Day. The ad takes from KD’s touching MVP speech in which he thanked his mom! Take a look below!

Happy Mother’s Day to Mama Pratt and all of the mom’s out there who are working just as hard as she did to raise wonderful citizens of this world! You are all appreciated!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

SNL Chucks Rocks At Beyonce’s “Beyhive” With “The Beygency” Skit [VIDEO]

Comedian Leslie Jones Gets Slammed For Her Slavery Shtick On SNL [VIDEO]

Kevin Hart Goes All The Way In On Mike Epps For Calling Him Overrated [VIDEO]

Is Your iPhone Snitching On You?

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

NBA Ad Features Kevin Durant’s Mom After His Sweet MVP Speech [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com