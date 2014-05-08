CLOSE
[Sneek Peek] Air Jordan 6 Red/Black-Green [PHOTOS]

airjordan6christmasrelease

Thanks to Kanye West, red sneakers have been a staple in sneaker lines because of the hype surrounding  Kanye’s Air Yeezy II. And Nike and Jordan brand have jumped on the all red sneaker craze, not to mention Jordan brand plans on releasing a slew of Air Jordan VI’s for 2014.

The question for Jordan brand why release an all red sneaker when they already released an all red pair back in February with the  infarared 23 VI release. And later in the year this pair will be released in a normal and everyday color red.  From the looks of the sneaker it could be a seasonal release in the form of a Christmas release. As we’ve seen Nike do with their signatures basketball sneakers and release christmas editions in all red with green accents, which can be found on this sneaker along with a white sole, translucent sole and printed color around the shoes heel pull tap.

Will this pair be as hyped as the infrared 23 VI only time will tell. Sneakerheads has mixed feelings about that release, some saying the all red idea didn’t work on the Jordan VI and some saying the colorway world but the materials didn’t feel right for the shoe.

Screen Shot 2014-05-08 at 10_33_45 AM Screen Shot 2014-05-08 at 10_33_56 AM Screen Shot 2014-05-08 at 10_33_35 AM Screen Shot 2014-05-08 at 10_33_25 AM air-jordan-6-red-2 air-jordan-6-red-3

[Sneek Peek] Air Jordan 6 Red/Black-Green [PHOTOS] was originally published on giantlife.com

Jordan Brand , jordan VI , Kanye West

