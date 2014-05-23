No He Didn’t: Singer August Alsina Hangs Himself On Instagram [PIC]

Notice how completely terrifying the title of this story is? Yes, we noticed it too and like fans of singer/rapper August Alsina we were shocked to find that the young singer/rapper had taken to his Instagram account and posted the pic for an upcoming project. According to HHW, under the pic August Alsina had written the words,

“Rest in Peace Aug. Forever missed #holdyoudownforlife.”

Fans were NOT having it at all. They responded in a huge way on Twitter saying things like;

Well, you get the point! The imagery has been called disrespectful to those who have actually lost loved ones to suicide as well as offensive to those African Americans who came before him who were hung from trees and super upsetting to his fans who were truly hurt at the idea that he had taken his life.

Someone, somewhere has some explaining to do…and sooner than later.

