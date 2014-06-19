CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Benzino Did To Get Back At Karlie Redd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

karlie-redd-benzino

Are we back in high school? Yeah, pretty much when it comes to the cast of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.” Karlie Redd took to the Internet to post a picture of Benzino‘s manhood to prove to the world his “beef cake” (in the words of Joseline Hernandez) is small. But according to Headkrack, Benzino is setting the record straight. Listen to what he did in response to Karlie Redd in this edition of Hip Hop Spot!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Benzino Did To Get Back At Karlie Redd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

