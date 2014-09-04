CLOSE
Drake Leads BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

It’s that time of year again when we see hip-hop’s finest step out for the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The nominees were announced today, and it looks like Drake is topping the list with nominations. Just looking at the nominees, you see DJ Mustard had a great year as well as Iggy Azalea.

The award show will be taping on September 20 in Atlanta, and it will air October 14 at 8 p.m. Check the list of nominees below!

Album of the Year

Drake – Nothing Was the Same

Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP 2

Future – Honest

Rick Ross – Mastermind

ScHoolboy Q – Oxymoron

Yo Gotti – I Am

Best Hip-Hop Video

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”

Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

MVP of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drake

Future

Jay Z

Nicki Minaj

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Jay Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”

People’s Champ Award

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)

Best Club Banger

Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”

K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix)

Migos – “Fight Night”

Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”

Young Thug – “Stoner”

Lyricist of the Year

Drake

Eminem

J. Cole

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Producer of the Year

DJ Mustard

Drumma Boy

Hit-Boy

Mike WiLL Made It

Pharrell

Timbaland

Track of the Year

“Cut Her Off (Remix)” – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)

“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)

“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)

“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)

Who Blew Up Award

Iggy Azalea

Migos

Rich Homie Quan

ScHoolboy Q

YG

Young Thug

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)

B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)

Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)

Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)

Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)

For the entire list of nominees, click here.

