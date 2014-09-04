Drake Leads BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

It’s that time of year again when we see hip-hop’s finest step out for the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The nominees were announced today, and it looks like Drake is topping the list with nominations. Just looking at the nominees, you see DJ Mustard had a great year as well as Iggy Azalea.
The award show will be taping on September 20 in Atlanta, and it will air October 14 at 8 p.m. Check the list of nominees below!
Album of the Year
Drake – Nothing Was the Same
Eminem – The Marshall Mathers LP 2
Future – Honest
Rick Ross – Mastermind
ScHoolboy Q – Oxymoron
Yo Gotti – I Am
Best Hip-Hop Video
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
J. Cole f/ TLC – “Crooked Smile”
Nicki Minaj – “Pills N Potions”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
MVP of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drake
Future
Jay Z
Nicki Minaj
Best Collabo, Duo or Group
Eminem f/ Rihanna – “The Monster”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Jay Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid – “Studio”
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”
People’s Champ Award
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
Iggy Azalea f/ Charli XCX – “Fancy”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
YG f/ Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta” (Remix)
Best Club Banger
Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino – “Move That Doh”
K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort – “Cut Her Off” (Remix)
Migos – “Fight Night”
Wiz Khalifa – “We Dem Boyz”
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”
Young Thug – “Stoner”
Lyricist of the Year
Drake
Eminem
J. Cole
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Producer of the Year
DJ Mustard
Drumma Boy
Hit-Boy
Mike WiLL Made It
Pharrell
Timbaland
Track of the Year
“Cut Her Off (Remix)” – Produced by Will-A-Fool (K Camp f/ Lil Boosie, YG & Too $hort)
“Move That Doh” – Produced by Mike WiLL Made It (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
“My Hitta” – Produced by DJ Mustard (YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan)
“Studio” – Produced by Swiff D (ScHoolboy Q f/ BJ The Chicago Kid)
“Worst Behavior” – Produced by DJ Dahi (Drake)
Who Blew Up Award
Iggy Azalea
Migos
Rich Homie Quan
ScHoolboy Q
YG
Young Thug
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
B.o.B – “Paranoid” (Ty Dolla $ign f/ B.o.B)
B.o.B – “Up Down” (Do This All Day) (T-Pain f/ B.o.B)
Drake – “Who Do You Love” (YG f/ Drake)
Kendrick Lamar – “Control” (Big Sean f/ Kendrick Lamar & Jay Electronica)
Pharrell – “Move That Doh” (Future f/ Pharrell, Pusha T & Casino)
For the entire list of nominees, click here.
