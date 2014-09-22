GET THE LOOK: Eve Shows Us How To Dress Up A Bomber Jacket

Though Eve‘s been away from the music scene for quite some time, she hasn’t lost a bit of her trendsetting sense of style. The rapper hit the front row at the Ashish Spring 2015 show, which featured all-black models, wearing the brand’s embellished bomber jacket, light denim jeans and gold pumps. She finished her look with red lipstick, a chain link necklace and loose blonde waves.

Eve’s look proves that with the right accessories, you can dress a bomber jacket up or down. Even better? A bomber jacket is the perfect piece for transitioning to Fall. Ready to style yours to perfection with a little inspo from E-V-E? Check out these three options we found online.

Look #1: Free People jacket / Taylor Says pumps

Jazz up a Free People jacket with Taylor Says pumps and a Forever 21 necklace. A Topshop bralette, Boohoo jeans, MAC Cosmetics lipstick and a Kenzo clutch will pull the look together.

Look #2: DKNY jacket / Steve Madden flats

Pair a DKNY bomber jacket with a Sally&Circle crop top and River Island jeans. Add a little glamour to your look with Steve Madden flats, a BOYY London clutch, Vita Fede earrings and bareMinerals lip gloss.

Look #3: Gestuz bomber jacket / Chiara Ferragni loafers

Style a Gestuz bomber jacket with ASOS jeans, Chiara Ferragni loafers and a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Round out your look with a Jennifer Zeuner necklace, Wet Seal bracelets, NARS lipstick and Marc Jacobs ‘Dot’ perfume.

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

