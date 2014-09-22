CLOSE
So Beautiful
Home

GET THE LOOK: Eve Shows Us How To Dress Up A Bomber Jacket

0 reads
Leave a comment

eve-ashish-sequin-bomber-jacket-london-fashion-week-hello-beautiful

Though Eve‘s been away from the music scene for quite some time, she hasn’t lost a bit of her trendsetting sense of style. The rapper hit the front row at the Ashish Spring 2015 show, which featured all-black models, wearing the brand’s embellished bomber jacket, light denim jeans and gold pumps. She finished her look with red lipstick, a chain link necklace and loose blonde waves.

MUST READ: Time To Shop! Your Complete Guide To Fall 2014’s Hottest Trends

Eve’s look proves that with the right accessories, you can dress a bomber jacket up or down. Even better? A bomber jacket is the perfect piece for transitioning to Fall. Ready to style yours to perfection with a little inspo from E-V-E? Check out these three options we found online.

Look #1: Free People jacket / Taylor Says pumps

Jazz up a Free People jacket with Taylor Says pumps and a Forever 21 necklace. A Topshop bralette, Boohoo jeans, MAC Cosmetics lipstick and a Kenzo clutch will pull the look together.

Get The Look: Eve

 

Look #2: DKNY jacket / Steve Madden flats

Pair a DKNY bomber jacket with a Sally&Circle crop top and River Island jeans. Add a little glamour to your look with Steve Madden flats, a BOYY London clutch, Vita Fede earrings and bareMinerals lip gloss.

Get The Look: Eve

 

Look #3: Gestuz bomber jacket / Chiara Ferragni loafers

Style a Gestuz bomber jacket with ASOS jeans, Chiara Ferragni loafers and a Charlotte Olympia clutch. Round out your look with a Jennifer Zeuner necklace, Wet Seal bracelets, NARS lipstick and Marc Jacobs ‘Dot’ perfume.

Get The Look: Eve

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

READ MORE:

Transition Your Wardrobe from Summer to Fall with Just 5 Pieces

Beauty Treats: Enter To Win This IMAN DEJA VU Makeup Compact [GIVEAWAY]

GET THE LOOK: Eve Shows Us How To Dress Up A Bomber Jacket was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Eve , fashion , get the look

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close