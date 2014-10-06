Rickey Smiley Weighs In On Alabama’s Loss To Ole Miss [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 10.06.14
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Rickey Smiley is an Alabama fan, so his commentary on the loss to Ole Miss might surprise you. Listen to the audio player to hear him weigh in on the game, and who he says can’t be stopped this season!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Mr. Henry Explains Why He Took Rickey Smiley’s Alabama Jersey [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Opens Up About Alabama’s Loss To Auburn [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: New Alabama State University President Not Allowed To Have Lovers Spend The Night

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Rickey Smiley Weighs In On Alabama’s Loss To Ole Miss [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Alabama football , Alabama Ole Miss , Front Page , Rickey Smiley , Rickey Smiley Alabama

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close