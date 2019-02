Your browser does not support iframes.

R&B Divas LA alum, Chrisette Michele continues to make music on her own terms. The quirky singer/songwriter talks about what inspires her, shares a few candid moments and gives us a behind the scenes look into one of her creative entertainment projects, “The Lyricists Opus.”

