Church Announcements: Church Member Hospitalized During Dallas Cowboys Game! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 10.20.14
Bernice Jenkins has some bad news. One of our church members was hospitalized the other day while watching the Dallas Cowboys play. Listen to the Church Announcements in the audio player to hear what happened!

Church Announcements: Church Member Hospitalized During Dallas Cowboys Game! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

