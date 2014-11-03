CLOSE
How Tyga & Drake’s Beef Got Out Of Hand [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

And the gangsta light-skinned rapper chronicles continue. By now you know about the beef between Tyga and Drake, but things got a little bit out of hand over the weekend. Listen to this edition of the Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack break down what went down that brought Kylie Jenner, and Tyga’s baby mama, Blac Chyna in the mix!

beef , Blac Chyna , Drake , Drake Tyga beef , Headkrack , Kylie Jenner , Tyga

