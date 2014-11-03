Soo French Montana is never going to claim Trina, huh? According to Gary With Da Tea, the rapper denied being with Trina, but praised being with Khloe Kardashian on “The Wendy Williams Show.” Smh. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear what Gary said Trina should do to put him on blast!

Why Trina Should Put French Montana On Blast [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com