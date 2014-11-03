Why Trina Should Put French Montana On Blast [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 11.03.14
Soo French Montana is never going to claim Trina, huh? According to Gary With Da Tea, the rapper denied being with Trina, but praised being with Khloe Kardashian on “The Wendy Williams Show.” Smh. Listen to Gary’s Tea to hear what Gary said Trina should do to put him on blast!

Get more Gary's Tea here, and listen LIVE weekdays at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show"!

Why Trina Should Put French Montana On Blast [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

