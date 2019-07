Watch The Trap?

The Snowman and Trouble Man aka Young Jeezy and T.I. are finally getting around to that long-awaited collaborative album. MTV News were the first to report the latest on the project.

According to Tip, the two have already finished six records for ‘Dope Boy Academy‘. Take a look below.

