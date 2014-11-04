How To Quickly Fix Your Smudged Polish + Other Life-Changing Nail Hacks

Chipped polish, split nail, a smudge in your new manicure — what are the best nail fixes for these problems? The annoyance that comes with any of these beauty problems raise my blood pressure. I am a nail fanatic, so if I don’t have my nail kit in my clutch I’m instantly depressed. But I digress.

Fortunately, I’ve scoured the Internet and found three amazing tips on how to fix three common nail problems!

1. Chipped polish

If it’s a small chip, use a toothpick and dab on the same color polish inside the chip. If it’s a larger chip, paint a small amount of polish over the chip. Then, dip the pad of a finger into nail polish remover and gently dab the area in a circular motion to smooth it out. Let it dry, then apply a layer of top coat to seal.

2. Broken or split nail

Take a tea bag and cut a small piece out the size of the nail that is broken or split. Take Super Glue and dab it over the entire nail. Apply the tea bag bit, then dab glue over that. Once the glue is dry, gently buff the nail, taking care not to tear the tea bag. Then, apply two layers of base coat before painting on nail color.

3. Smudged nail polish

It happens to all of us — your manicure seems dry and then you accidentally smudge a nail when you grab your purse or use your phone. An easy, simple fix is to wet a finger with saliva and smooth over the smudge. When you get home, apply another layer of top coat.

So do you have any nail tips? Share them in the comments section below!

