Michelle Nunn Explains How The Outcome Of The Election Will Affect You [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

GA Senate Candidate Michelle Nunn Joins Phone Bank Volunteers On Eve of Election

Jessica McGowan Getty Images News

Georgia senate candidate, Michelle Nunn, joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to further stress the importance of today’s election. Listen to the audio player to hear her discuss how the outcome will affect equal pay for women, minimum wage, educational funding, and more in exclusive interview! 

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

