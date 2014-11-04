Georgia senate candidate, Michelle Nunn, joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to further stress the importance of today’s election. Listen to the audio player to hear her discuss how the outcome will affect equal pay for women, minimum wage, educational funding, and more in exclusive interview!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get more celebrity interviews here and tune in to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: How You Can Help Make History In The Midterm Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Keli Goff Talks Midterm Elections: “The Democrats Failed Us”

RELATED: 3 Things You Need To Know About The Mid-Term Elections [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Michelle Nunn Explains How The Outcome Of The Election Will Affect You [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted November 4, 2014

Also On Hot 107.9: