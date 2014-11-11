CLOSE
Does Nicki Minaj’s Ex Have What It Takes To Be A Model?

Now that he’s lost his job as Nicki Minaj’s man, Safaree Samuels is eyeing a modeling career! According to sources, Safaree has sought advice from a male model about getting into the biz. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj’s performance at the MTV Euro Awards has alot of people wondering if she still has feelings for her ex. In the song she raps:

Everything you got was based off of my contacts /You were flawed but I’mma remain Icon-stat /Balenciaga’s on my boots with the python strap /You was caught up in the rush, and you was caught up in the thrill of it /You was with me way before I hit a quarter mill in it /Put you in the crib and you ain’t never pay a bill in it/ I was killin’ it, man you got me poppin’ pills in it /I told Baby hit you, I said this dude buggin’ Cuz I was doing it for us, I told em fuck the public /Couldn’t believe that I was home alone contemplating overdosing’…

