Sadly, it’s being reported that Kelly Rowland’s mother, Doris Rowland Garrison has passed away. According to MediaTakeout, Garrison had been battling an illness for a very long time and has succumbed to it merely month after Kelly gave birth to her first son and Garrison’s grandson, Titan.
MUST READ: Kelly Rowland & Tim Witherspoon Welcome Their ‘Healthy & Happy’ Baby Boy!
Last night, thousands of fans took to twitter to offer the singer their condolences. Kelly Rowland has not yet confirmed her mother’s passing. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this story.
RELATED STORIES:
Werk, Mama! Kelly Rowland Shows Off Her Baby Bump For ‘Elle’ Magazine [PHOTOS]
Kelly Rowland Serves Up Style & Sophistication In TW Steel Campaign
Kelly Rowland Dedicates New Song To Baby
Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland's Baby Bump
Mommy Motivation: A Timeline Of Kelly Rowland's Baby Bump
1. Her Lovely Baby Bump!1 of 8
2. Before She Was Showing2 of 8
3. May 18, 20143 of 8
4. June 10, 20144 of 8
5. July 15, 20145 of 8
6. July 25, 20146 of 8
7. August 24, 20147 of 8
8. September 4, 20148 of 8
SAD NEWS: Kelly Rowland’s Mother Has Reportedly Died was originally published on hellobeautiful.com