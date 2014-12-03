CLOSE
SAD NEWS: Kelly Rowland’s Mother Has Reportedly Died

Sadly, it’s being reported that Kelly Rowland’s mother, Doris Rowland Garrison has passed away. According to MediaTakeout, Garrison had been battling an illness for a very long time and has succumbed to it merely month after Kelly gave birth to her first son and Garrison’s grandson, Titan.

MUST READ: Kelly Rowland & Tim Witherspoon Welcome Their ‘Healthy & Happy’ Baby Boy!

Last night, thousands of fans took to twitter to offer the singer their condolences. Kelly Rowland has not yet confirmed her mother’s passing. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this story.

