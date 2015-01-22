Why Robin Thicke Needs Paula Patton’s Help [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, Robin Thicke better be careful how he plays his next move with estranged wife Paula Patton. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why he might need her help sooner than later!

Paula & Robin: When Things Were Good 18 photos Launch gallery Paula & Robin: When Things Were Good 1. Paula Patton and Robin Thicke met while in high school and fell in love. 1 of 18 2. Paula attended the University of Southern California Film School and Robin hoping for a career in the music industry wrote songs for other musicians. 2 of 18 3. Paula auditioned for movie roles and Robin released his first album in 2002. 3 of 18 4. 2005 was a very memorable year for the two. They got married, Paula nabbed a small role in the film Hitch (Mandy) and Robin released his critically acclaimed album The Evolution of Robin Thicke. 4 of 18 5. Paula's career got even brighter when she starred in Idlewild with OutKast and Deja Vu with Denzel Washington in 2006. 5 of 18 6. Robin was invited to visit the Oprah Winfrey show in 2006. 6 of 18 7. Paula appeared in Robin's 'Lost Without You' video in 2006 and we all turned green with envy. 7 of 18 8. In 2007, the success of Robin's CD found these two lovebirds at the Soul Train Music Awards. 8 of 18 9. The adorable couple had been together a decade when Robin shared the secret of their strong relationship during an interview with Essence. He said "You have to respect that person, and that way you’ll listen to them and you’ll care about what they’re saying." 9 of 18 10. Paula starred in the award winning film Precious and Robin wrote and produced a track for the movie. 10 of 18 11. The teenage lovebirds are now considered a Hollywood power couple. 11 of 18 12. Paula and Robin welcomed a baby boy, Julian, in 2010. Both are delighted to be parents. 12 of 18 13. Paula and Robin at the premiere 'Baggage Claim' in which she had the lead role. 13 of 18 14. They appeared on the cover of Hong Kong Prestige magazine in 2013: Two Hot - Sexy Showbiz SuperCouple Robin Thicke & Paula Patton. The magazine also featured a photo spread and an interview. 14 of 18 15. Robin achieved international fame in 2013 with the release of 'Blurred Lines' which was a worldwide hit and was considered as the summer's anthem. 15 of 18 16. Paula is currently filming the movie 'Warcraft' that is set for release in 2016. According to reports, she called Robin while on location stating she wanted a divorce. 16 of 18 17. A family pic of Paula, Robin and son Julian on a trip to the pumpkin patch. 17 of 18 18. After nearly two decades together, they announced their split. Robin has vowed to win back his beautiful wife. You know he's going to miss all this. 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Paula & Robin: When Things Were Good Paula & Robin: When Things Were Good Paula and Robin have been together a couple of decades (married for almost 9 of those years). Some said it was only a matter of time while others seemed shocked and saddened that their fairy tale romance has come to an end. The two announced their separation a few days ago. This is a timeline of the happiness the two shared.

Why Robin Thicke Needs Paula Patton’s Help [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com