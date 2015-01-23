CLOSE
Music
Chris Brown’s Newest Video Is Visually Stunning, But Where’s Kendrick Lamar?

Chris Brown isn’t letting his current legal troubles stop him from pleasing his fans. His latest has the oft-troubled crooner taking on the role of a samurai in “Autumn Leaves.”

And while the setting and cinematography are gorgeous, we’re wondering why Kendrick Lamar, who appears as a guest on the song, didn’t make it into the video.

We know Chris can rap a little, but him lip-synching Kendrick’s bars while wading in the ocean isn’t really what we were hoping for from this collaboration.

 

