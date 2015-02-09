Joke Of The Day: Is Google A Boy Or A Girl? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Here’s something you’ve probably never thought about. Is Google a boy or a girl? Listen to the audio player to find out in Rock-T‘s Joke Of The Day!
Click here for more jokes, and listen weekdays to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” from 6-10 am EST!
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: How Do You Find Will Smith In The Snow? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Did The Lord Say To John? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Joke Of The Day: What Did The Man Say To The Voice In The Sky? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]
It's Rock-T The Sports Genius! [PHOTOS]
1. DC Young Fly Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 1 of 35
2. Keke Palmer and Cory Hardrict Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 2 of 35
3. Kandi Burruss Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show3 of 35
4. Ne-Yo Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show4 of 35
5. Affion Crockett and Will Packer Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show5 of 35
6. Rae Sremmurd Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 of 35
7. Kendrick Lamar Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 7 of 35
8. Mary J Blige Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 8 of 35
9. Tameka Raymond Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 9 of 35
10. Elle Varner Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne/RSMS 10 of 35
11. Jennifer Hudson Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show11 of 35
12. Columbus Short Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:iOne 12 of 35
13. Michelle Williams Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show13 of 35
14. Big Sean Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show14 of 35
15. Lala and Terrance J Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show15 of 35
16. Claudia Jordan Joins The Rickey Smiley Morning Show16 of 35
17. Wiz Khalifa Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show17 of 35
18. Little Women Of LA Visit The Rickey Smiley Morning Show18 of 35
19. Taraji P. Henson VIsits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show19 of 35
20. Momma Dee Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show20 of 35
21. Yandy Smith Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource: 21 of 35
22. Rock-T, Headkrack and Gary With Da Tea Halloween 2012Source: 22 of 35
23. Rock-T and Ebony Steele Halloween 2013Source: 23 of 35
24. Rock-T with KeKe Wyatt24 of 35
25. Rock-T with his familySource: 25 of 35
26. Rock-TSource: 26 of 35
27. Kelly Rowland & Rock-TSource: 27 of 35
28. Rickey Smiley, Gary WIth Da Tea, Rock-T, Ebony Steele & HeadKrackSource: 28 of 35
29. Rock-TSource: 29 of 35
30. Rock-TSource: 30 of 35
31. Rock-TSource: 31 of 35
32. Rock-TSource: 32 of 35
33. Rock-T, Juicy & Gary With Da TeaSource: 33 of 35
34. Rock-TSource: 34 of 35
35. Rock-TSource: 35 of 35
Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!
Joke Of The Day: Is Google A Boy Or A Girl? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com