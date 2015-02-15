CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Azealia Banks Continues Insulting Erykah Badu Via Twitter

0 reads
Leave a comment

Azealia

After a brief back and forth spawned by a fan asking Erykah Badu if she listened to Azealia Banks, Banks is responding to the matter for a second consecutive day via Twitter. After Badu said she ‘tried’ listening to Banks and was possibly ‘too old,’ Banks accused her of ageism, jealousy, and throwing shade. Viewers and various media outlets read into Badu turning on Twitter’s location feature to indicate she was in Queens, New York, and Badu confirmed as much in a subsequent tweet.

Apparently not done with the matter, Azealia Banks resumed things Sunday morning by calling Badu an ‘old lady’ and saying the act of turning on her location was ‘childish.’

Since debuting in 1996, Erykah Badu has won four GRAMMY Awards and has three albums certified as platinum or better by the Recording Industry Association of America. Azealia Banks was formerly signed to Interscope and independently released the projects Broke With Expensive Taste and Fantasea.

 

Azealia Banks Continues Insulting Erykah Badu Via Twitter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Azealia Banks , erykah badu

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close