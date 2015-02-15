Azealia Banks Continues Insulting Erykah Badu Via Twitter

After a brief back and forth spawned by a fan asking Erykah Badu if she listened to Azealia Banks, Banks is responding to the matter for a second consecutive day via Twitter. After Badu said she ‘tried’ listening to Banks and was possibly ‘too old,’ Banks accused her of ageism, jealousy, and throwing shade. Viewers and various media outlets read into Badu turning on Twitter’s location feature to indicate she was in Queens, New York, and Badu confirmed as much in a subsequent tweet.

You caught that .. “@bhrisbrown: Queen turned on her location. HELP pic.twitter.com/3LNTIPd7PT” — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) February 14, 2015

Apparently not done with the matter, Azealia Banks resumed things Sunday morning by calling Badu an ‘old lady’ and saying the act of turning on her location was ‘childish.’

Lol that ol lady went out of her way throw shade at me, turned on her location… But when I asked for the address … There was no answer 😳 — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) February 15, 2015

Lol I think it was very childish of her to try and insinuate that I should show up and fight her… Like.. How old are you? — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) February 15, 2015

Where's the address tho? LOL — AZEALIA BANKS (@AZEALIABANKS) February 15, 2015

Since debuting in 1996, Erykah Badu has won four GRAMMY Awards and has three albums certified as platinum or better by the Recording Industry Association of America. Azealia Banks was formerly signed to Interscope and independently released the projects Broke With Expensive Taste and Fantasea.

February 15, 2015

