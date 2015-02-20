What Suing Ferguson Police Department Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Reports say the Department of Justice plan to sue the Ferguson Police Department for racial bias policing. But what does this really mean? Listen to the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Talib Kweli, Activists Distribute Over $100,000 To Ferguson Groups

RELATED: Turn Down For Ferguson? Leaders Seek Help From Students Over Spring Break

RELATED: The Reason Fabolous Went To Ferguson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Images From Ferguson (And Beyond) 31 photos Launch gallery Images From Ferguson (And Beyond) 1. Mike Brown, just a normal 18-year-old on his way to college Source: 1 of 31 2. Mike Brown playing around with a family member Source: 2 of 31 3. August 9, 2014 Mike Brown lays dead in the street in Ferguson, Missouri after being shot by a police officer. Source: 3 of 31 4. Mike Brown’s mother Lesley McFadden and father, Michael Brown, Sr. at a press conference. Source: 4 of 31 5. Lesley McSpadden, Mike Brown’s mother and his stepfather, Louis Head, comfort each other after his death. Source: 5 of 31 6. Residents of Ferguson, Missouri create a memorial where Mike Brown was killed. Source: 6 of 31 7. Clergy and residents gather in Ferguson. Source: 7 of 31 8. Police in riot gear watch protesters in Ferguson. Source: 8 of 31 9. Police and protestors come face to face in Ferguson. Source: 9 of 31 10. Riot police on the scene in Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 10 of 31 11. Protesters in Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 11 of 31 12. Source: 12 of 31 13. Peaceful protest in Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 13 of 31 14. Howard University students stand in solidarity with Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 14 of 31 15. National Moment of Silence protest around the country, this one shut down Times Square Source: 15 of 31 16. Missouri Highway Patrol captain Ron Johnson changes the police tone in Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 16 of 31 17. Milwaukee, Wisconsin protestors stand in solidarity with Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 17 of 31 18. Out of the mouths of babes. Source: 18 of 31 19. A candle for peace glows as part of a vigil in St. Louis Source: 19 of 31 20. Teens in Philadelphia observe the NMOS’14. It’s all about LOVE. Source: 20 of 31 21. Mike Brown allegedly involved in store confrontation/robbery before his death. Source: 21 of 31 22. Police stats from Ferguson, Missouri. Source: 22 of 31 23. Protesters vandalize a police vehicle outside of the Ferguson city hall on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo. Source: 23 of 31 24. Police officers confront protesters Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo. Source: 24 of 31 25. ferguson_pend1-custom Source: 25 of 31 26. Police shoot pepper spray toward protesters in front of the Ferguson Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Ferguson, Mo. Source: 26 of 31 27. In this aerial photo,people look at a row of charred cars at a used car dealership, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2014, in Dellwood, Mo. Source: 27 of 31 28. Citizens protest the Ferguson Decision in Dallas, TX. Source: 28 of 31 29. Citizens protest the Ferguson Decision in Atlanta, Georgia. Source: 29 of 31 30. Citizens protest the Ferguson Decision in Boston, Massachusetts. Source: 30 of 31 31. Citizens protest the Ferguson Decision in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Source: 31 of 31 Skip ad Continue reading Images From Ferguson (And Beyond) Images From Ferguson (And Beyond) Eighteen-year-old Mike Brown’s death at the hands of police inspired passionate protests in his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri and new questions about racism and police brutality. Here are just some of the unforgettable images since August.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Suing Ferguson Police Department Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com