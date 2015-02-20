CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home

What Suing Ferguson Police Department Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Reports say the Department of Justice plan to sue the Ferguson Police Department for racial bias policing. But what does this really mean? Listen to the audio player to hear Jeff Johnson explain in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click here for more 3 Things You Should Know from Jeff Johnson and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Talib Kweli, Activists Distribute Over $100,000 To Ferguson Groups

RELATED: Turn Down For Ferguson? Leaders Seek Help From Students Over Spring Break

RELATED: The Reason Fabolous Went To Ferguson [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Images From Ferguson (And Beyond)

31 photos Launch gallery

Images From Ferguson (And Beyond)

Continue reading Images From Ferguson (And Beyond)

Images From Ferguson (And Beyond)

Eighteen-year-old Mike Brown’s death at the hands of police inspired passionate protests in his hometown of Ferguson, Missouri and new questions about racism and police brutality. Here are just some of the unforgettable images since August.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

What Suing Ferguson Police Department Really Means [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Department Of Justice , Ferguson , Jeff Johnson

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close