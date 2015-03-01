This is probably a coincidence, but Kanye West revealed the title and cover art to his upcoming album right after Saturday Night Live aired a skit lampooning him. West will go from Yeezus to So Help Me God, according to his Twitter account

New Album title… — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 1, 2015

So Help Me God pic.twitter.com/e3UUsQQEts — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 1, 2015

This ends a week that included an emotional Zane Lowe interview and West revolutionizing the too-many-people-on-stage performance by premiering “All Day” at the BRIT Awards. (And it also caps off Black History Month!)

There’s still no word on when West’s seventh solo album is dropping, but that could be very soon since he leaked this information.

Related: Kanye West Brought To Tears In Interview, Has Some Advice For Drake

Michael Bolton Recalls Clearing A Sample For Kanye West And Jay Z

That Time Kanye West Almost Got A Face Tattoo… Until Kim Stopped Him

Kanye West Reveals New Album Title and Cover Art was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted March 1, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: