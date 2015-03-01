CLOSE
Kanye West Reveals New Album Title and Cover Art

This is probably a coincidence, but Kanye West revealed the title and cover art to his upcoming album right after Saturday Night Live aired a skit lampooning him. West will go from Yeezus to So Help Me God, according to his Twitter account

This ends a week that included an emotional Zane Lowe interview and West revolutionizing the too-many-people-on-stage performance by premiering “All Day” at the BRIT Awards. (And it also caps off Black History Month!)

There’s still no word on when West’s seventh solo album is dropping, but that could be very soon since he leaked this information.

