Is This The Real Reason Lee Daniels Has A Problem With Mo’Nique? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

There seems to be a lot of tension between Mo’Nique and Lee Daniels after his blackball comments. But Mo’Nique doesn’t think she was blackballed from Hollywood for any of the reasons Lee mentioned. In fact, she’s speaking out on why this is a personal issue between her and the director. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear the real reason Daniels may have a problem with the actress!

Is This The Real Reason Lee Daniels Has A Problem With Mo’Nique? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Lee Daniels , mo'nique

