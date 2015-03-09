Getty

Drake dropped a surprise album earlier this year and he’s been promoting If Youre Reading This Its Too Late ever since. His promo run landed him in Australia recently and during his recent Sydney appearance, the rapper shared an emotional moment on stage with his fans.

“I grew up writing songs in mom’s basement, going to whatever studio I could,” he said. “For me to be in Sydney, Australia and see you guys come out of your pocket, spend your money to come see me talk shit on stage…”

This led to an emotional moment where Drake looked teary-eyed. “This is a night that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said.

While in Sydney, Drizzy also celebrated with fireworks.

Drake also recently revealed an unreleased verse from “Madonna.” You can hear that now thanks to OG Ron C’s chopped version of the track.

Drake Gets Teary Eyed Onstage In Australia was originally published on theurbandaily.com

andreswrites Posted March 9, 2015

