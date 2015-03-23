AM BUZZ: Tamar Explains Hospital Visit; Mother/Daughter Duo Slay ‘7/11′ Routine & More

Tamar Explains Hospital Visit

Last week, Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after suffering an alleged anxiety attack. Fans were concerned about the “Love & War” singer’s well-being since this isn’t her first health scare. (Remember she collapsed on stage during a Vegas show?)

Tamar dispelled rumors surrounding her hospital visit on Instagram. “Thank you for all for your thoughts and prayers!! I’m all good!!! I’m not nervous about anything and I’m NOT breaking down!! Have a great weekend STILL at #TheReal see u soon,” she wrote.

After setting the record straight, she continued birthday plans. Check out video from the fabulous extravaganza, below:

