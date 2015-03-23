CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

AM BUZZ: Tamar Explains Hospital Visit; Mother/Daughter Duo Slay ‘7/11′ Routine & More

Tamar Explains Hospital Visit

Tamar Braxton

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Last week, Tamar Braxton was rushed to the hospital after suffering an alleged anxiety attack. Fans were concerned about the “Love & War” singer’s well-being since this isn’t her first health scare. (Remember she collapsed on stage during a Vegas show?)

Tamar dispelled rumors surrounding her hospital visit on Instagram. “Thank you for all for your thoughts and prayers!! I’m all good!!! I’m not nervous about anything and I’m NOT breaking down!! Have a great weekend STILL at #TheReal see u soon,” she wrote.

After setting the record straight, she continued birthday plans. Check out video from the fabulous extravaganza, below:

Instagram Photo

UP NEXT: Dame Dash Drags Rachel Roy’s Lawyer On Instagram

AM BUZZ: Tamar Explains Hospital Visit; Mother/Daughter Duo Slay ‘7/11′ Routine & More  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Dame Dash , Rachel Roy , Tamar Braxton

1 2 3 4Next page »

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close