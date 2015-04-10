CLOSE
How You Can Star In Kanye West's New Movie [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

First music, fashion and now films. Kanye West is reportedly producing a new movie about slavery. Want to be part of it? Listen to the audio player to hear how you can star in his first movie in this edition of the Front Page!

Click here for more in the Front Page News and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

