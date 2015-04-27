He’s Rick James, B*tch: Fans Call Dave Chappelle’s Crazy Drunk Show A Waste Of Money [VIDEO]

Dave Chappelle’s comeback tour isn’t exactly going as planned and it’s mostly because he got crazy drunk and left his fans demanding their money back, according to reports.

The comedian performed in back-to-back shows last Thursday in Detroit as part of his standup tour. And while the first performance seemingly went well, apparently show number two wasn’t exactly working for him. Tickets cost anywhere from $50 to $240 and many of the show-goers took to their social media accounts to complain and demand their money back, calling it a “horrible” press conference.

It was supposed to start at 9:30 p.m., but apparently began an hour late. On top of that, when he finally took the stage, he reportedly only told a few jokes, opting instead to smoke, ramble and slur his speech, according to a report from TMZ. That left the crowd booing him and screaming.

In this video you can hear someone in the crowd yell, “Let’s hear some of the act!” Dave responds, “Well sir, it’s a little late for that. Right now I’ve gotta get off the stage because it’s 2:00 in the morning.”

The crowd quickly reminds him it was only 1 a.m. Maybe he was just tired? Or maybe it’s part of some social experiment that we’ll learn about and laugh at later? We all want to see Chappelle come back to his full potential, so we’re just going to go with one of those theories.

