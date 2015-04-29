CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

What Rappers Are Saying About The Protests In Baltimore

0 reads
Leave a comment
Freddie Gray Baltimore Protests

Source: (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / Getty

While last night’s relatively subdued atmosphere might have been “a turning point” in Baltimore, at least according to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, outcry over Freddie Gray’s death is still at a fever pitch around the country.

Meanwhile, the Hip Hop community is still pouring out support for protests in the city as well as reflecting more generally on the state of race relations and rampant police brutality around the country. As Wale did this morning, many speak from personal experience in dealing with overbearing and sometimes violent police officers. “Regardless of what’s happened out here, these are the young leaders of tomorrow and they have to look in the mirror and see something better than what they’re being perceived as on TV,” Wale said of the protests earlier today. “We need each other. We need our community leaders to come step forward and we need these kids to understand that somebody believes in them. I believe in them.”

Here are some of the many responses rappers have posted to social media in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death and the protests in Baltimore.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

 

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Baltimore Police Admit Mistakes In Freddie Gray Arrest

Wale Speaks To Students In Baltimore: ‘I’m A Millionaire, Police Harass Me’

‘The Wire’ Star Says He Endured An ‘Unfair’ & ‘Brutal’ Arrest In Baltimore

‘Just Call Them Ni**ers:’ Watch Powerful Moment Baltimore Councilman Shut Down CNN Host Who Tried To Justify “Thug”

What Rappers Are Saying About The Protests In Baltimore was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Baltimore , Baltimore Protest , Freddie Gray

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close