CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Chris Rock Will Guest Star On Season Two Of ‘Empire’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chris Rock And Nia Long Visit fuse TV's 'Hip Hop Shop'

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Entertainment Weekly recently announced that Chris Rock will guest star on season two of Empire, which means it’s already the greatest drama of all time.

As you’d expect, there’s no word on what Rock will actually do in his guest spot. What is known is that he’s part of a growing list of future guest stars that includes Alicia Keys and Lenny Kravitz. 

With American Idol ending and Glee a distant memory, Empire is Fox’s lone surefire powerhouse. It’s only going to get bigger.

READ MORE ON URBAN DAILY

Fox Adds More Episodes + Ne-Yo For ‘Empire’s’ Second Season 

‘Empire’ Is The Biggest International Hit Since ‘The Cosby Show’

Smokey Robinson May Hang With Cookie And Lucious On ‘Empire’

Chris Rock Will Guest Star On Season Two Of ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Chris Rock , empire

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close