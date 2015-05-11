Entertainment Weekly recently announced that Chris Rock will guest star on season two of Empire, which means it’s already the greatest drama of all time.

As you’d expect, there’s no word on what Rock will actually do in his guest spot. What is known is that he’s part of a growing list of future guest stars that includes Alicia Keys and Lenny Kravitz.

With American Idol ending and Glee a distant memory, Empire is Fox’s lone surefire powerhouse. It’s only going to get bigger.

READ MORE ON URBAN DAILY

Fox Adds More Episodes + Ne-Yo For ‘Empire’s’ Second Season

‘Empire’ Is The Biggest International Hit Since ‘The Cosby Show’

Smokey Robinson May Hang With Cookie And Lucious On ‘Empire’

Chris Rock Will Guest Star On Season Two Of ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

bjosephsny Posted May 11, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: