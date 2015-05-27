CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rich White Ladies “Wimbledon” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Check out the ironically-named rap/pop duo Rich White Ladies and the music video for their single, “Wimbledon.”

Comprised of Bronx-born best friends Scotty Rebel and Tokyo Diiva, Rich White Ladies insists that although their sound is at first glance music solely suited for the turn-up, it’s “smart.” “You can say something AND have a good time,” they note.

Well, what do you think? The hilarious, ridiculous and rowdy video is the perfect fit for what may very well become our favorite ratchet summer jam. Click on the video player above to watch and see what we mean!

Rich White Ladies "Wimbledon" [MUSIC VIDEO]

