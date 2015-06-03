3 Things Black Men Never Say [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 06.03.15
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Special K hosted yet another round of racial jeopardy with his good friend Jack from Minnesota. Listen to the audio player to hear three things black men never say and more hilarious racial questions!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST!

RELATED: So Now Black Men Are Not Even Safe From Police In Libraries… RIP Kevin Allen

RELATED: Not Again: Cop Shoots Two Black Men He Claims Attacked Him With Skateboard

RELATED: The New Social Network For Black Men Who Love White Women [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

3 Things Black Men Never Say [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

racial jeopardy

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close