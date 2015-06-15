What Did Nick Young’s Ex Reveal About Him? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

| 06.15.15
According to Gary With Da Tea, Nick Young‘s ex-girlfriend just revealed something embarrassing about him. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what she revealed and what he was still doing while him and Iggy Azalea were together!

