Why K. Michelle Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, K. Michelle is done with music. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out the reason she says she’s only putting out one more album before retirement!
RELATED: Memphitz Takes Shots At K. Michelle & Implies Black Women Caused Him To Lose Lawsuit
RELATED: K. Michelle “Hard To Do” [NEW MUSIC]
RELATED: How K. Michelle Set This NFL Player Straight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
