Why K. Michelle Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

According to Gary With Da Tea, K. Michelle is done with music. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out the reason she says she’s only putting out one more album before retirement!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Memphitz Takes Shots At K. Michelle & Implies Black Women Caused Him To Lose Lawsuit

RELATED: K. Michelle “Hard To Do” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: How K. Michelle Set This NFL Player Straight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (6/5-6/11) 50 photos Launch gallery This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (6/5-6/11) 1. Wendy Williams 1 of 50 2. Trey Songz 2 of 50 3. Cynthia Bailey 3 of 50 4. Wiz Khalifa 4 of 50 5. Jussie Smollett 5 of 50 6. Tracey Edmonds 6 of 50 7. Ray J 7 of 50 8. K. Michelle 8 of 50 9. Rick Ross 9 of 50 10. Naturi Naughton 10 of 50 11. Jennifer Hudson 11 of 50 12. Erica Campbell 12 of 50 13. 50 Cent 13 of 50 14. Tia Mowry 14 of 50 15. Sherri Shepherd 15 of 50 16. Floyd Mayweather 16 of 50 17. Omarion 17 of 50 18. Serena Williams 18 of 50 19. Wendy Raquel Robinson 19 of 50 20. Russell Westbrook 20 of 50 21. Laura Govan 21 of 50 22. Gabrielle Union 22 of 50 23. Kelly Rowland 23 of 50 24. Boris Kodjoe 24 of 50 25. Raheem DeVaughn 25 of 50 26. Elle Varner 26 of 50 27. Mimi Faust 27 of 50 28. Fabolous 28 of 50 29. Timbaland 29 of 50 30. Fantasia 30 of 50 31. Lala Anthony 31 of 50 32. Lil Kim 32 of 50 33. Keshia Knight Pulliam 33 of 50 34. The Rock 34 of 50 35. Dwayne Wade 35 of 50 36. Kim Kardashian West 36 of 50 37. Iman Shumpert 37 of 50 38. Keke Palmer 38 of 50 39. Tamia 39 of 50 40. Taraji P. Henson 40 of 50 41. Lance Gross 41 of 50 42. Monica Brown 42 of 50 43. LeToya Luckett 43 of 50 44. Diddy 44 of 50 45. Nicki Minaj 45 of 50 46. Tamera Mowry Housely 46 of 50 47. Tye Tribbett 47 of 50 48. Kandi Burruss 48 of 50 49. Porsha Williams 49 of 50 50. Tamar Braxton 50 of 50 Skip ad Continue reading This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (6/5-6/11) This Week’s Celebrity Instagrams (6/5-6/11)

Why K. Michelle Is Retiring From Music [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com