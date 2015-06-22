CLOSE
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Reveal They’re Having A Boy

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - September 01, 2014

Source: GVK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Father’s Day had a wild sendoff. In addition to getting two of the year’s most anticipated albums early, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made an announcement: It’s a boy!

So North is getting a sister and Monday will be littered with “New Day” references. Not a bad start to the week.

