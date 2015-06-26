Meek Mill just professed his love for Nicki Minaj again, this time on wax.

The Philly rapper recruited Chris Brown and his lady for his new track “All Eyes on You.” With Breezy on the hook and Nicki spittin’ her hot bars as usual, this trio makes for a powerful collaboration.

“Still at the top of all their hit lists, What they gon’ do? Meek and Nick,” raps Nicki, reminding us once again that Meek is her bae. “All Eyes on You” will be featured on Meek’s highly anticipated album Dreams Worth More Than Money, dropping this Monday June 29th.

Listen to the single below and let us know what you think.

SOURCE: Miss Info | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Meek Mill Feat. Chris Brown & Nicki Minaj “All Eyes On You” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com