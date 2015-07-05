Amari Brown: 7-Year-Old Chicago Boy Shot, Killed Watching 4th Of July Fireworks [VIDEO]

Amari Brown, was shot and killed while playing in a front yard in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, ABC7 reports.

Brown was one of 44 people shot, 8 fatally between Friday night and early Saturday.

At least 30 of the people were shot within the span of one hour.

Read more from ABC7:

Amari Brown, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was standing with an unrelated 26-year-old woman on the sidewalk in the 1100-block of North Harding Avenue in the Humboldt Park neighborhood just before midnight, then shots rang out.Police said it does not appear the two were the intended targets.The 7-year-old boy was shot in the right side of the chest and taken by his father to Cook County Hospital, where he died. The woman was also shot in the chest and is hospitalized Saturday morning in stable condition.

Family members said they had been celebrating the Fourth of July at a relative’s house. The boy was playing in the front yard with other children when someone came out of a corner and started shooting.

Brown’s family, along with a local activist, are having a press conference Saturday afternoon to demand the shooter turn themselves into police.