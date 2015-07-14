Former Florida State University quarterback De’Andre Johnson has apologized for punching a woman in the face at a bar in Tallahassee last month. Speaking with Good Morning America earlier today, Johnson, who was booted from the Seminoles team for the misconduct, admitted that he “should have walked away” from the confrontation.

The incident, which was caught on video and released shortly after, shows Johnson arguing with a woman near the bar before striking in her in the face with his hand. The football player’s lawyer claims he was provoked by “racial slurs” but Johnson admitted fault in the televised interview this morning nonetheless. “I totally should have walked away,” Johnson said. “I’m sorry. If I could do it again, I would walk away…It doesn’t matter [what she said]. What matters is that… I should have walked away.”

Johnson, a 19-year old freshman at FSU, declined to comment on whether or not he had been drinking at the bar on the night of June 24. He did touch on his dismissal from the team, accepting the decision without question, but also explained hopes for a second chance.

“I’ve never been violent towards a woman, ever,” he said on Good Morning America, sitting alongside his mother. “What you saw in the video was not who I am.” Johnson also offered a direct apology to the woman he struck and her family.

Johnson pleaded not guilty on July 2 to misdemeanor battery charges stemming from the incident and will head to court on July 22 for a case management conference, according to ESPN.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Video Shows FSU Quarterback De’Andre Johnson Punching Woman In The Face At Florida Bar

FSU Player De’Andre Johnson Says He Was Provoked To Punch Woman

Dez Bryant Threatens To Sit Out Regular-Season Games If He Doesn’t Get A New Contract Stat

LeBron James Still Has Nightmares About Losing In The Finals

De’Andre Johnson Apologizes For Punching Woman In Bar was originally published on theurbandaily.com

jbal4 Posted July 14, 2015

Also On Hot 107.9: