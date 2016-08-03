CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Love At First Listen: Kehlani’s Most Beautiful Moments

0 reads
Leave a comment

Though I didn’t know much about singer/songwriter Kehlani until very recently, I quickly became intoxicated with her honesty, a rare find in the industry.

At just 20 years old, the Oakland native’s rawness is impossible to ignore – she just seems to know so much about life’s up and downs, and even more spellbinding is the skill with which she voices her pain.

Kehlani hit the ground running on her recent full-length offering, You Should Be Here, captivating fans with this sweet, yet heartbreaking, message in the intro:

“They say God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. And as much as anyone can say how invincible I seem or how fearless I am or how brave I must be, I’m still human. And I’ve seen things and I’ve felt more pain than some will in their entire lives, all before the age of even being able to buy a fucking drink at a bar. But I have to be strong, not for myself but for a greater purpose, because I feel like my duty is far beyond me, you know? Beyond saving my family. It’s for the world because somebody out there really needs to hear this. So to anybody who isn’t here to see how far I’ve gone or how far I’ve yet to go. To family members that didn’t make it or friends I lost along the way. Or maybe someone I gave my heart to that didn’t know what to do with it. You should be here.”

It was love at first listen.

Let us put you on to many more times Kehlani’s inner (and outer) beauty was undeniable.

Kehlani performing

View this post on Instagram

#kehlani 😍😇

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

View this post on Instagram

Cutie 😍 #kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

View this post on Instagram

Bae 😍👑 #kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

Kehlani posing

View this post on Instagram

#kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

View this post on Instagram

#kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

Kehlani interview

View this post on Instagram

So proud!!!! 🌊 #kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

Kehlani photo shoot

Kehlani once told The FADER of her own demeanor:

“I probably look like I could beat you up…People always think I’m a rapper, but I’m soft.”

View this post on Instagram

It's Monday 🙃 #Kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

View this post on Instagram

I love you @kehlani

A post shared by @ kehlanitsunamimami on

Kehlani

Kehlani

SOURCE: The FADER | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Zendaya

25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty

25 photos Launch gallery

25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty

Continue reading 25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty

25 Women That Capture The True Meaning Of Black Beauty

Love At First Listen: Kehlani’s Most Beautiful Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beautiful Moments , kehlani , music , New Artist , sexy photos , singer , Songwriter , you should be here , you should be here tour , YSBH Tour

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close