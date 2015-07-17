CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Suge Knight’s Lawyer Says He May Have A Brain Tumor

0 reads
Leave a comment
Suge Knight

Source: (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) / Getty

Suge Knight has been going through it ever since he was charged with murder. First, he fainted in court, and then he said he was going blind. Now, the Death Row Records founder may have a brain tumor.

According to TMZ, his attorney filed papers to get Knight moved to a different jail for medical reasons. The documents indicate that Knight experiences numbness throughout one side of his body, and doctors have said it could be a sign of a brain tumor. Knight wants to be checked out at a “competent medical facility.”

In addition, Knight, who ran over two people on a movie set in January resulting in the death of one, says he can’t fit in the jail bed because it’s too small. He’s also frustrated because the toilet in his cell flushes on its own every 20 minutes, causing him to wake at all hours.

There’s no word on if any changes will be made to Knight’s current living quarters, but we’ll keep you posted on the shenanigans.

MORE LINKS ON THE URBAN DAILY

Suge Knight Pleads Not Guilty To Murder Charge

Suge Knight & Katt Williams Sued For Assault

Did Floyd Mayweather Really Post Suge Knight’s Bail?

Suge Knight’s Lawyer Says He May Have A Brain Tumor was originally published on theurbandaily.com

brain tumor , murder , suge knight

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close