Suge Knight has been going through it ever since he was charged with murder. First, he fainted in court, and then he said he was going blind. Now, the Death Row Records founder may have a brain tumor.

According to TMZ, his attorney filed papers to get Knight moved to a different jail for medical reasons. The documents indicate that Knight experiences numbness throughout one side of his body, and doctors have said it could be a sign of a brain tumor. Knight wants to be checked out at a “competent medical facility.”

In addition, Knight, who ran over two people on a movie set in January resulting in the death of one, says he can’t fit in the jail bed because it’s too small. He’s also frustrated because the toilet in his cell flushes on its own every 20 minutes, causing him to wake at all hours.

There’s no word on if any changes will be made to Knight’s current living quarters, but we’ll keep you posted on the shenanigans.

Suge Knight’s Lawyer Says He May Have A Brain Tumor was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Ariel Cherie Posted July 17, 2015

